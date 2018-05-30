Dunn gave up a hit and walked a batter in a scoreless inning Tuesday against the Giants.

It's been a tale of two months for the veteran southpaw, as Tuesday marked his eighth straight scoreless appearance out of the Rockies' bullpen. After allowing nine runs in 7.2 innings during the first month of the season, Dunn gave up just one run in nine appearances in May. His 11:13 K:BB still leaves much to be desired, but it appears that he's rounding back into his previous dominant self again.

