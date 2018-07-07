Dunn will be placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Saturday's game due to an undisclosed injury, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Dunn recently spent around three weeks on the DL with a shoulder injury, so there's a decent chance that he re-injured the shoulder, though an official announcement from the club should shed some light on the matter within the next few hours. In his place, Jerry Vasto was recalled from the minors.