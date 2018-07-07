Rockies' Mike Dunn: Returns to disabled list
Dunn will be placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Saturday's game due to an undisclosed injury, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Dunn recently spent around three weeks on the DL with a shoulder injury, so there's a decent chance that he re-injured the shoulder, though an official announcement from the club should shed some light on the matter within the next few hours. In his place, Jerry Vasto was recalled from the minors.
More News
-
Rockies' Mike Dunn: Activated from disabled list•
-
Rockies' Mike Dunn: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Rockies' Mike Dunn: Throws bullpen session•
-
Rockies' Mike Dunn: Heads to disabled list•
-
Rockies' Mike Dunn: Notches eighth straight scoreless appearance Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Mike Dunn: Navigates five straight scoreless outings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...