Dunn (shoulder) is dealing with soreness and will be evaluated at Coors Field on Monday, Nick Groke of The Athletic Denver reports.

The testing will determine the next step for the southpaw, who holds an ugly 9.00 ERA in 25 major-league appearances this season. Dunn has endured three stints on the disabled list and will need to respond positively to checkups in the next week-plus in order to convince the club he's worth a roster spot down the stretch.