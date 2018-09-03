Dunn (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Dunn was hoping to return from the 60-day DL during the Rockies' upcoming series against the Giants, but a setback suffered during the southpaw's rehab assignment effectively ended his season. He's set to undergo surgery on his AC joint in the coming weeks. The veteran reliever was limited to just 17 innings this season due to multiple injuries, struggling to a 9.00 ERA.