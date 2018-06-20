Rockies' Mike Dunn: Throws bullpen session
Dunn (shoulder) tossed a 20-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Dunn stated that he feels healthy enough to return at any time, so it's possible that the left-hander will be back in action in the very near future if the club determines that he's good to go. He's been out since June 7 after suffering a rhomboid strain during an outing in Cincinnati.
