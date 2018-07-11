Dunn will undergo a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left shoulder Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Dunn will be shut down from all throwing activities for the next 10-to-14 days following this treatment. The left-hander has been dealing with shoulder problems since June 7, when he suffered a shoulder strain against the Reds. Recently, he was diagnosed with AC joint inflammation, which could cost him a lengthy period of time if this injection doesn't make an immediate difference.

