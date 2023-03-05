Moustakas (calf) agreed Sunday to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Moustakas was released by the Reds shortly after being designated for assignment in January. The infielder has dealt with injuries the last few years, including a calf injury that caused him to miss the final six weeks of the 2022 campaign. He wasn't particularly effective when healthy last season as seen in a .214/.295/.345 slash line in 78 appearances. Moustakas will get a chance to win a spot on Colorado's bench to open the 2023 campaign, and a potentially season-ending injury to Brendan Rodgers (shoulder) might even give him a path to semi-regular playing time at third base.