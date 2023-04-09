Moustakas went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's loss to Washington.
Moustakas worked a 10-pitch at-bat against Anthony Banda in the ninth inning and finished it off with a 439-foot, two-run blast for his first long ball of the season. The veteran infielder made just his third start of the campaign for Colorado, and the homer was his second hit in 10 at-bats. Moustakas hasn't reached double-digit home runs since going deep 35 times with the Brewers in 2019, and he was plagued by injuries over his previous three seasons.