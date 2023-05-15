Moustakas will start at first base and bat cleanup in Monday's game against the Reds.

With C.J. Cron (back) headed to the 10-day injured list, Moustakas could see a good number of starts at first base versus right-handed pitching in the coming weeks. The 34-year-old has managed a .688 OPS with one home run in his first 24 games this season.

