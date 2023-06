Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against Atlanta.

Moustakas made only his second start in the last eight games, with Elehuris Montero instead taking over primary duties at first base. He did manage to take Bryce Elder deep in the fifth inning for his fourth homer of the season and second in his last 15 at-bats. Even with that production, Moustakas appears destined for a bench role and could be in jeopardy of losing his roster spot once C.J. Cron (back) is able to return.