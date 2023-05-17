Moustakas is not in the starting lineup against Cincinnati on Wednesday, Suzie Hunter of TheDNVR.com reports.
Moustakas is expected to handle the majority of reps at first base with C.J. Cron (back) on the injured list, but the veteran infielder will take a seat for the series finale against the Reds on Wednesday. Michael Toglia will get the start at first and hit seventh.
More News
-
Rockies' Mike Moustakas: Starting in place of Cron•
-
Rockies' Mike Moustakas: Goes back to bench•
-
Rockies' Mike Moustakas: Three hits in Monday's win•
-
Rockies' Mike Moustakas: Blasts first homer with Rockies•
-
Rockies' Mike Moustakas: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Rockies' Mike Moustakas: Into game action•