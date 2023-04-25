Moustakas went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Monday's 6-0 win over the Guardians.
It's the first multi-hit performance of the season for Moustakas, as he got the start at third base and hit sixth for the Rockies. With Elehuris Montero back down in Triple-A, there are at-bats available at the hot corner and at DH, but Moustakas hasn't done a lot to earn them so far by batting .243 with one homer, seven RBI and eight runs in 16 games.
