Rockies' Mike Nikorak: Returns to mound for final month of season
Nikorak (elbow) pitched in the final month of the season with short-season Boise, compiling a 4.32 ERA across 8.1 innings pitched.
Nikorak's clean bill of health allowed him to finally return to game action after missing the entire 2017 campaign due to Tommy John surgery. The results weren't overly encouraging however, as he actually walked more batters in that span (11) than he struck out (10). Regardless, his health was the main concern this season. Now that his elbow is back to full health, he focus on shoring up his performance heading into the 2019 campaign. He figures to get his first shot with a full-season club this next season.
