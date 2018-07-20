Nikorak (elbow) is able to throw off flat ground and expects to pitch off a mound soon, Patti Arnold of The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports.

Nikorak, a first-round draft pick of the Rockies in 2015, underwent Tommy John surgery back in April of 2017. He had progressed to bullpen sessions during 2018 spring training, but encountered a setback and missed another month after receiving a platelet-rich injection in his elbow. He seems to be back on track now, though it seems like he's still a month or so away from returning to game action given that he has yet to return to the mound.