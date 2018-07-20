Rockies' Mike Nikorak: Slowly progressing toward return to mound
Nikorak (elbow) is able to throw off flat ground and expects to pitch off a mound soon, Patti Arnold of The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports.
Nikorak, a first-round draft pick of the Rockies in 2015, underwent Tommy John surgery back in April of 2017. He had progressed to bullpen sessions during 2018 spring training, but encountered a setback and missed another month after receiving a platelet-rich injection in his elbow. He seems to be back on track now, though it seems like he's still a month or so away from returning to game action given that he has yet to return to the mound.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...
-
Hand trade clouds Indians 'pen
The trade that sent Brad Hand to Cleveland for hot catching prospect Francisco Mejia could...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Muncy moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart