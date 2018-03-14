Tauchman's chances of cracking the Opening Day roster decreased following the Rockies' acquisition of Carlos Gonzalez, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Tauchman was initially in the mix for a starting gig with a few other Rockies prospects and Gerardo Parra, but the addition of Gonzalez likely leaves Tauchman in a fight for a fifth outfielder role. The 27-year-old is having a good spring, batting .293 with a homer and five RBI in 41 at-bats. Tauchman also has a selling point of a unique power/speed combo (16 homers and steals at Triple-A last season), but he also has two options remaining and lacks the prospect pedigree of fellow competitors David Dahl and Raimel Tapia.