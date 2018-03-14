Rockies' Mike Tauchman: Chances of grabbing roster spot declining
Tauchman's chances of cracking the Opening Day roster decreased following the Rockies' acquisition of Carlos Gonzalez, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Tauchman was initially in the mix for a starting gig with a few other Rockies prospects and Gerardo Parra, but the addition of Gonzalez likely leaves Tauchman in a fight for a fifth outfielder role. The 27-year-old is having a good spring, batting .293 with a homer and five RBI in 41 at-bats. Tauchman also has a selling point of a unique power/speed combo (16 homers and steals at Triple-A last season), but he also has two options remaining and lacks the prospect pedigree of fellow competitors David Dahl and Raimel Tapia.
