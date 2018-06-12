Rockies' Mike Tauchman: Heads back to Triple-A
Tauchmann was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.
Tauchman received just one start in his recent short stint with the big-league club. He has just three hits in 37 at-bats for the Rockies this season. In a corresponding move, catcher Tom Murphy was promoted from Triple-A.
