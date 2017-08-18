Rockies' Mike Tauchman: Joins major-league team
Tauchman was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.
Tauchman, a 10th-round pick in 2013, has put together an excellent season at Albuquerque, slashing .332/.389/.566 with 16 homers and 16 stolen bases. It's important to keep in mind, however, that the hitting environments in the Pacific Coast League are extremely favorable, and without an injury to a starting outfielder, his opportunities will likely be sporadic. Tauchman is on the bench for Friday's game.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...