Tauchman was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Tauchman, a 10th-round pick in 2013, has put together an excellent season at Albuquerque, slashing .332/.389/.566 with 16 homers and 16 stolen bases. It's important to keep in mind, however, that the hitting environments in the Pacific Coast League are extremely favorable, and without an injury to a starting outfielder, his opportunities will likely be sporadic. Tauchman is on the bench for Friday's game.