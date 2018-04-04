Rockies' Mike Tauchman: Logs just four pinch-hit at-bats so far
Tauchman is hitless in four pinch-hit opportunities this season.
The 27-year-old cracked the Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder, but he has nothing to show for it so far. Tauchman will be relegated to pinch-hitting duties for much of the season since Gerardo Parra, Carlos Gonzalez and Charlie Blackmon are all ahead of him on the depth chart. Even if one of those players get injured, David Dahl or Raimel Tapia would likely get called up for regular playing time before Tauchman would slot in as a regular.
