Tauchman was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Tauchman appeared in 15 games and made 27 plate appearances for the Rockies during the first month of the season, but the reserve outfielder was able to manufacture just one hit and will now be relegated to the minors while the team promotes both David Dahl and Noel Cuevas from Triple-A. Tauchman could make his way back to the bigs later this season if he's able to turn it around at the plate.