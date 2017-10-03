Rockies' Mike Tauchman: Potentially gunning for MLB role in 2018
Tauchman went 4-for-16 with two runs scored and an RBI in the month of September.
Tauchman saw little playing time due to the Rockies' position in the standings, but there's still reason to see some hope for him. He produced 16 home runs and a .941 OPS in 420 at-bats at Triple-A this season, so he certainly warrants a look if he can carve out some playing time. Carlos Gonzalez's potential departure in free agency could open up a spot for him in the big leagues, but the presence of Ian Desmond, Gerardo Parra and Raimel Tapia as other options for the corner outfield positions cloud his outlook for 2018. Spring training will hopefully clear things up on this front.
