Tauchman is a late addition to the Rockies' lineup Tuesday and will bat eighth against the Padres, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

With Charlie Blackmon getting scratched with right quadriceps tightness, Tauchman will get the start in center and hit in the bottom third of the order. Tauchman is hitless in eight at-bats this season but it's been difficult for him to find a rhythm considering he's mostly been used as a pinch-hitter. He'll face off against a lefty with an unconventional delivery Tuesday with Joey Lucchesi on the bump for the Padres.