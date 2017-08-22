Play

Tauchman was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

The Rockies will swap out Tauchman with another outfielder in Raimel Tapia, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move. During his second stint with the big club of the season, Tauchman appeared in three games, going 0-for-2 with a walk and two strikeouts.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast