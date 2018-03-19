Tauchman appears likely to earn a spot on the Rockies' Opening Day roster if manager Bud Black elects to keep five outfielders, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Tauchman's chances of breaking camp with the big club appeared to take a hit when Carlos Gonzalez re-signed with Colorado on March 9, but Tauchman has kept hope alive by continuing to stand out in the Cactus League. In addition to playing quality defense, the lefty-hitting Tauchman has gone 17-for-50 at the dish (.340 average) while putting his speed on display with three stolen bases. The 27-year-old's performance is likely enough to garner him the edge over David Dahl, Noel Cuevas and Jordan Patterson for the No. 5 outfield job behind Charlie Blackmon, Gonzalez, Gerardo Parra and Raimel Tapia.