Tauchman is in the running to be a backup outfielder for the Rockies to start the season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old demolished Triple-A pitching last season to the tune of a .941 OPS. He struggled a bit against major-league pitching, but his intriguing power/speed combo give him a decent shot to crack the Opening Day roster. The biggest hurdle will be overcoming the other competitors for the job, as David Dahl and Raimel Tapia offer similar skills with more pedigree and upside. An injury could make these facts a moot point, but Tauchman certainly has the skillset and the results to spend some time in the big leagues at some point during 2018 even if he isn't there on Opening Day.