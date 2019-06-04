Rockies' Mike Toglia: Selected 23rd by Rockies

The Rockies have selected Toglia with the 23rd overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

An athletic, switch-hitting first baseman from UCLA, Toglia's game is centered around huge raw power to all fields. He finished his junior year in strong fashion, hitting .351/.414/.772 with 12 home runs and a 27:13 K:BB in 29 PAC-12 games. It is clear that the 6-foot-5, 200-pound slugger has big raw power in his bat, but it is also clear that there will be a lot of swing-and-miss in his game. If he can keep the strikeouts somewhat in check, he could develop into a middle-of-the-order hitter in the big leagues. His athleticism will allow him to shift to right or left field if necessary.