Rockies' Mike Toglia: Selected 23rd by Rockies
The Rockies have selected Toglia with the 23rd overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
An athletic, switch-hitting first baseman from UCLA, Toglia's game is centered around huge raw power to all fields. He finished his junior year in strong fashion, hitting .351/.414/.772 with 12 home runs and a 27:13 K:BB in 29 PAC-12 games. It is clear that the 6-foot-5, 200-pound slugger has big raw power in his bat, but it is also clear that there will be a lot of swing-and-miss in his game. If he can keep the strikeouts somewhat in check, he could develop into a middle-of-the-order hitter in the big leagues. His athleticism will allow him to shift to right or left field if necessary.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start