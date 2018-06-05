Rockies' Mitchell Kilkenny: Drafted by Rockies with 76th pick
The Rockies have selected Kilkenny with the 76th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
A 6-foot-3, 205-pound righty out of Texas A&M, Kilkenny transferred from the bullpen to the rotation this year, where he thrived, largely based on good control and advanced pitchability. He has a low-90s fastball with some sink, an above-average slider and an average changeup, but his command/control allows everything to play up a bit. There's not much ceiling to get excited about, especially since the Rockies were the team that drafted him, but he could make it as a back-end starter.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...