Rockies' Mitchell Kilkenny: Drafted by Rockies with 76th pick

The Rockies have selected Kilkenny with the 76th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-3, 205-pound righty out of Texas A&M, Kilkenny transferred from the bullpen to the rotation this year, where he thrived, largely based on good control and advanced pitchability. He has a low-90s fastball with some sink, an above-average slider and an average changeup, but his command/control allows everything to play up a bit. There's not much ceiling to get excited about, especially since the Rockies were the team that drafted him, but he could make it as a back-end starter.