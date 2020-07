Kilkenny (elbow) is recovered from his Tommy John surgery in 2018 but isn't on the Rockies' 60-man roster.

Kilkenny required Tommy John surgery after being drafted by the Rockies in 2018, but he was able to work in the minors at the Rookie level in 2019, posting a 4.50 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 42 innings in 12 starts at the Rookie level. However, he wasn't included on the team's 60-man roster for the abbreviated 2020 season, so he'll have to wait until next year to continue his development.