Givens (1-1) earned the win Friday in a 5-4 victory over the Phillies, striking out one and giving up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Givens was called upon to preserve a tie game late in Friday's game. The Phillies tried to mount a comeback, but Givens wiped out the threat by inducing an inning-ending double play. The 30-year-old was rewarded for his scoreless effort when Raimel Tapia launched a walk-off home run in the bottom of the inning. After allowing two runs in his season debut, Givens has now registered a scoreless outing in seven out of his last eight appearances, lowering his ERA to 3.00.