Givens gave up one run on one hit and one walk without recording a strikeout in one inning Friday against the Angels.

He was charged with a blown save after giving up a solo home run to Jared Walsh in the top of the eighth inning. The Rockies still ended up getting the win in regulation, even with Daniel Bard giving up another run in the top of the ninth inning. Givens is the de facto setup man for his new team with Bard serving as the closer.