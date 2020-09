Givens tossed one-third of an inning to pick up the save Sunday against the Dodgers. He did not allow a baserunner or record a strikeout.

Givens entered to get the final out after Daniel Bard struggled to start the frame. It marked the right-hander's first save of the campaign. Bard still figures to be first in line for save chances, though it certainly wouldn't be shocking if Givens get another shot to pitch the ninth during the season's final week.