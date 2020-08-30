The Orioles traded Givens to the Rockies on Sunday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Baltimore's return in the deal remains unknown, but Givens will head westward to provide Colorado with another experienced late-inning arm while the team's top two closing candidates to begin the season -- Wade Davis (shoulder) and Scott Oberg (arm) -- remain on the injured list. Givens saved 20 games for the Orioles between 2018 and 2019, but he served in more of a setup role in 2020, posting a 1.38 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB over 13 innings while notching five holds. He could challenge Daniel Bard and Carlos Estevez for closing duties in Colorado, at least until Davis is back from the IL.
More News
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Still in mix to close•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Throwing off mound•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Lackluster results in spring play•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Gets in mound work•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Could debut Thursday or Friday•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Returning from illness•