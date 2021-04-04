Givens (0-1) allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while recording a strikeout in Saturday's loss against the Dodgers. He was credited with the loss.

Givens struggled as soon as he stepped on the mound ahead of the eighth inning, and he was unable to get the job done -- he allowed an inside-the-park home run following Raimel Tapia's fielding error and also gave up an RBI double to put the Dodgers away for good. Givens posted a 3.63 ERA last season while making 22 appearances off the bullpen in 2020, and this debut shouldn't be encouraging for fantasy owners who drafted him.