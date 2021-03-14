Givens fired one perfect inning while striking out one as he earned the hold in Saturday's spring win over the Mariners.

Givens had a rough start to spring training, as he allowed three runs in his first Cactus League appearance this year. However, the right-hander has now allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out two over two scoreless innings in each of his past two appearances. Manager Bud Black has named Daniel Bard the team's closer to begin the season, and Scott Oberg will likely serve as the primary setup man if he's fully built up in time for Opening Day. Givens should serve as a late reliever heading into his first full year with the Rockies, but he has several pitchers ahead of him who are more likely to receive save chances.