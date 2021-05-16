Givens (1-2) allowed two runs on a hit, two walks and a hit-by-pitch over two-thirds of an inning in a loss to Cincinnati on Sunday. He struck out none and was also charged with a blown save.

Daniel Bard had pitched three of the last four days, so Givens got the call for a save opportunity and promptly made a mess of it. A passed ball with the bases loaded allowed Tucker Barnhart to score the game-tying run. Givens was relieved by Jordan Sheffield, whose wild pitch led to another run tacked onto Givens' line. The 31-year-old has a 4.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB across 15.2 innings this year. He's added three holds and a 1-1 record in 17 outings.