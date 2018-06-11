Gonzalez (undisclosed) was activated from the minor-league disabled list.

Gonzalez is back in action with Triple-A Albuquerque after spending a little more than a week on the shelf with an undisclosed injury. It was his third stint on the disabled list this season. In his first start back with the Isotopes, Gonzalez struck out five and allowed just three hits across five scoreless frames, lowering his ERA to 4.85 on the season (26 innings).

