Rockies' Nick Anderson: Rejoins big club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies recalled Anderson from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.
The right-hander was demoted to Triple-A on Monday but is back with the Rockies with Seth Halvorsen (elbow) landing on the injured list. Anderson surrendered five earned runs over one innings during his lone appearance with Colorado this season.
More News
-
Rockies' Nick Anderson: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Nick Anderson: Contract selected•
-
Rockies' Nick Anderson: Set for promotion to big leagues•
-
Rockies' Nick Anderson: Signs with Rockies•
-
Cardinals' Nick Anderson: Will report to Triple-A Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Nick Anderson: Reassigned to minors camp•