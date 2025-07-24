The Rockies are expected to call up Anderson from Triple-A Albuquerque, Chase Ford of MiLBCentral reports.

Anderson has spent all of the 2025 season at the Triple-A level between the Cardinals and Rockies organizations, collecting a 5.79 ERA and 35:15 K:BB over 32.2 innings. The veteran right-hander is likely to operate in a middle-relief role.