Rockies' Nick Anderson: Set for promotion to big leagues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies are expected to call up Anderson from Triple-A Albuquerque, Chase Ford of MiLBCentral reports.
Anderson has spent all of the 2025 season at the Triple-A level between the Cardinals and Rockies organizations, collecting a 5.79 ERA and 35:15 K:BB over 32.2 innings. The veteran right-hander is likely to operate in a middle-relief role.
