Garcia was traded from the Pirates to the Rockies on Sunday in exchange for Connor Joe.

Garcia, the No. 79 overall pick in 2020, logged a 3.66 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 109 strikeouts in 113 innings at High-A last season. He's got a chance to be a back-of-the-rotation starter or a middle reliever, but he'll have very little fantasy relevance in either role now that he'll eventually call Coors Field home.