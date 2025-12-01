The Rockies signed Lopez to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Monday, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.

Lopez spent most of the 2025 season in the minors but did see action in 18 games between the Cubs and Angels, going just 1-for-24 at the plate. Most of Lopez's experience is at second base, and the Rockies have an opening at that position, but if the 30-year-old manages to crack the Opening Day roster, it will likely be in a reserve infielder role.