Decolati went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for Low-A Asheville on Wednesday.

Decolati missed the early part of the season with a broken wrist, but he's been raking over four games since his return, as he's now roped 10 hits in first 18 at-bats. So far, the 2018 sixth-round pick has carried over the strong form at the dish he showed last season over 263 at-bats in the Pioneer League, when he posted a .947 OPS, cranked 11 homers and stole 17 bases.