Rockies' Niko Decolati: Out with undisclosed injury
Decolati is on the 7-day IL at Low-A Asheville with an undisclosed injury, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
A 21-year-old third baseman turned right fielder, Decolati's plus speed led to 17 steals on 22 attempts in 69 games in the Pioneer League last year after he was selected by the Rockies in the sixth round of the draft. Assuming he is able to return this season from this undisclosed injury, he should be able to put up impressive numbers at the hitter-friendly ballpark in Asheville.
