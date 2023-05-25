Davis (elbow) is on track to begin a minor-league rehab assignment next week with Triple-A Albuquerque, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Davis has made recent progress in his recovery from right elbow inflammation and might be an option again for the Rockies' injury-riddled rotation around mid-June. The 26-year-old had registered a 6.17 ERA through 11.2 major-league innings (three starts) this year prior to landing on the IL in late April.