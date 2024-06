Triple-A Albuquerque reinstated Davis (shoulder) from its 7-day injured list Saturday.

Davis started in Saturday's 10-9 win over Oklahoma City, taking a no-decision while striking out four over 2.2 innings and allowing four earned runs on five hits and one walk. The right-hander had been sidelined at Triple-A since mid-April with a right shoulder injury but was cleared to slot back into the Albuquerque rotation after making two abbreviated rehab starts in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.