The Rockies optioned Davis to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Davis was competing for a spot at the back end of Colorado's Opening Day rotation but allowed three earned runs on 10 hits and three walks over six innings during spring training. The 26-year-old struggled to an 8.70 ERA over 30 frames in his first taste of the majors last season but is a decent bet to recent another look with the Rockies at some point in 2024.