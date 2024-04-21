site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Noah Davis: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Davis was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque by the Rockies on Saturday.
Davis was up with the big club for just one game and did not make an appearance. The Rockies will announce a corresponding move prior to Sunday's doubleheader against the Mariners.
