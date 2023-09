Davis was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Kyle Freeland (oblique) and Peter Lambert (biceps) have landed on the injured list the past two days, leaving Colorado with some holes in its starting rotation. Davis has a 10.61 ERA, 2.25 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB across 18.2 major-league innings this season, but he could receive some starts down the stretch given the injuries to Rockies starting pitchers.