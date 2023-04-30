Davis (0-1) took the loss Saturday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks over two innings in a 11-4 loss to the Diamondbacks. He struck out two.

Davis got completely dominated by the Arizona offense, after giving up just one run over his first 9.2 innings pitched this year. The rookie was bound to have a bad game at some point, and he'll have plenty of chances for redemption going forward. The right-hander's next opportunity is tentatively scheduled to be against the Mets on the road in a few days.