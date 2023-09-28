Davis (0-4) took the loss against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 4.1 innings.

Davis made it through two scoreless frames before giving up a solo homer to James Outman in the third. The right-hander still entered the fifth inning in a tight 1-1 contest, but he allowed six of the seven batters he reached in that frame to reach base, with his only out coming on a sacrifice fly. All of that traffic led to three Los Angeles runs and the fourth defeat of the campaign for Davis. This was presumably his last appearance of the campaign, as he threw 86 pitches. If that's the case, Davis will finish with an 8.70 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 26:15 K:BB over 30 innings in his first extended look in the majors.