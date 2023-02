Davis will start the Rockies' Cactus League opener Saturday against the Diamondbacks, Danielle Allentuck of the Denver Gazette reports.

Davis made his MLB debut in relief last season, but he has operated as a starter throughout the minor leagues and is being built up as an emergency rotation option this spring. The 25-year-old right-hander mostly split the 2022 campaign between Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque, and he struggled to a combined 5.41 ERA in 138 frames.