Cuevas was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

The Rockies' outfield was crowded even before the Sept. 1 roster expansion, but Cuevas (.331/.390/.538 in the Pacific Coast League this year) could draw the occasional start against a left-handed pitcher. That's probably not a big enough reason to care about him in most mixed leagues, though he might be worth the occasional rental pickup for deeper head-to-head formats.

